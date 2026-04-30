John Wall Lands Front Office Role at Howard University

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is returning to Washington in a new role, joining Howard University as president of basketball operations, school officials told ESPN.

Wall, the former No. 1 overall pick who starred for the Washington Wizards from 2010 to 2020, began exploring the opportunity earlier this year when he served as Howard’s honorary captain. Since then, he has taken a hands-on approach, contributing to team meetings, recruiting evaluations and transfer decisions while helping shape the program’s broader vision.

Source: Darrell Owens / Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

In his new role, Wall will focus on roster construction, name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, revenue sharing, agent relationships and player mentorship. He’ll work closely with head coach Kenny Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Howard has emerged as one of the most successful mid-major programs in recent years, reaching the NCAA tournament three times in the past four seasons and earning its first-ever tournament win this year with a victory over UMBC Retrievers.

Wall retired from the NBA in August after a career that included averages of 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game. He also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, earning All-NBA honors in 2017 and winning the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest. Injuries limited him in the latter half of his career.

Wall’s move follows a growing trend of NBA stars taking college front-office roles, including Stephen Curry at Davidson College and Trae Young at University of Oklahoma.