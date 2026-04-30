No KD, No Problem? Houston Fights On

The Houston Rockets will once again be without their biggest star as they fight to keep their season alive. Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a lingering left ankle injury, according to Shams Charania.

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It marks the fourth straight game Durant has missed in the first-round playoff series, a tough blow for a Houston team that has leaned heavily on his leadership all season. The 2014 MVP originally suffered the bone bruise late in Game 2 after returning from a separate right knee issue that kept him out of the series opener. Despite logging 23 points in 41 minutes in that game, the injury has since sidelined him during a critical stretch.

Even without Durant, the Rockets have shown resilience. After falling into a daunting 3-0 hole, Houston has responded with back-to-back wins to extend the series and shift momentum heading into Game 6 at home. A victory would force a decisive Game 7 back in Los Angeles.

Sources indicate Durant’s injury typically requires at least two weeks of recovery, putting his availability for a potential Game 7 in serious doubt. The timing is especially unfortunate given his heavy workload this season, where he logged nearly 2,900 minutes and averaged 26 points per game in his first year with Houston.

Now, the Rockets’ playoff hopes hinge on whether they can complete the comeback without their superstar.