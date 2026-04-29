Woody Shows His Age in ‘Toy Story 5’ — And Fans Are Noticing

Sheriff Woody is looking a little… worn these days. In Toy Story 5, the beloved cowboy voiced by Tom Hanks is going through some visible changes — including a surprising bald spot that’s already sparking buzz online.

Hanks, 69, addressed the viral moment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining there’s a simple reason behind Woody’s new look. “He has been played with to excess,” Hanks said. “You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again… something’s gonna chafe.”

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The result? A “worn area” on the back of Woody’s head — a detail that leans into the toy’s decades-long life since the original Toy Story debuted in 1995. Hanks also noted that Woody’s body isn’t immune to time either. Unlike hard plastic toys, Woody is made of cloth and stuffing, which naturally settles and shifts over the years.

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The upcoming sequel doesn’t shy away from the change. In one scene, Woody removes his hat, revealing the bald patch — which comically reflects sunlight into the eyes of nearby toys.

But the film’s story goes beyond cosmetic changes. According to director Andrew Stanton, the toys face a new challenge: competing with modern kids’ obsession with electronics.

As Toy Story 5 brings Woody back into the spotlight, it’s clear — even toys aren’t immune to wear and tear.