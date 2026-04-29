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5 Foods You Should Never Reheat ( And Why it Matters)

Reheating chicken can be tricky. The protein composition changes when it’s reheated, which can make it harder to digest

Published on April 29, 2026

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1. Chicken
Reheating chicken can be tricky. The protein composition changes when it’s reheated, which can make it harder to digest. If you do reheat it, make sure it’s heated evenly all the way through to avoid any potential food safety issues.

2. Rice
Rice might seem harmless, but it can carry bacteria called Bacillus cereus. If cooked rice is left sitting out too long and then reheated, it can lead to food poisoning. Always store rice properly in the fridge and reheat it thoroughly—only once.

3. Eggs
Whether scrambled or boiled, reheating eggs can cause them to become rubbery and sometimes release an unpleasant odor. More importantly, if not stored properly, reheated eggs can pose a risk for bacteria growth.

4. Spinach (and Leafy Greens)
Leafy greens like spinach can contain nitrates, which may convert into harmful compounds when reheated multiple times. It’s best to eat these fresh or only heat them once.

5. Potatoes
Potatoes can develop bacteria if they’re left at room temperature too long after cooking. Reheating them doesn’t always kill the bacteria, which can lead to digestive issues. Store them in the fridge soon after cooking and reheat thoroughly if needed.

The Bottom Line
Reheating food is convenient, but how you store and handle your leftovers matters just as much as how you heat them. When in doubt, keep your food refrigerated promptly, avoid reheating multiple times, and make sure everything is heated evenly.

Sometimes it’s better to play it safe than risk getting sick from something that didn’t sit right the first time.

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