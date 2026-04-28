Houston Polish Festival Returns: 3 Days of Food, Culture & Fun

The Houston Polish Festival honors Poland's history and culture with authentic cuisine, live performances, and cultural exhibits.

The festival features special guest performers, a Polish beer garden, and a wide array of shopping and activities for all ages.

The celebration coincides with Poland's National Constitution Day, adding a meaningful touch to the festivities.

Source: General / HOUSTON POLISH FESTIVAL

Houston is getting a vibrant taste of Europe as one of the city’s most colorful spring traditions makes its return. The Houston Polish Festival is back, inviting the community to enjoy three unforgettable days filled with authentic food, live entertainment, cultural pride, and family friendly fun.

Set to kick off Friday, the festival brings the rich tastes, sounds, and spirit of Poland straight to the heart of Houston. Guests can expect everything from traditional cuisine and lively folk performances to cultural exhibits, shopping, and activities for all ages. Held each year during the first week of May, the celebration also honors Poland’s National Constitution Day on May 3, marking the historic 1791 Constitution, recognized as the first liberal constitution in Europe and the second in the world after the United States.

Source: General / HOUSTON POLISH FESTIVAL

The entertainment lineup is packed with cultural highlights, including special guest performers from a Polish Folk Dance Ensemble traveling from Canada, along with Houston’s own Dance Group Wawel, who are preparing to represent Texas at the World Folk Festival in Poland later this summer. Attendees will also enjoy appearances from Babcia Wawel in full traditional attire, live accordion music, and performances by students from the Nicolaus Copernicus Polish School. A full schedule of musical acts will keep the energy going throughout the weekend.

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Food is a major attraction, and the festival does not disappoint. Visitors can indulge in authentic Polish favorites like kielbasa, pierogi, gołąbki, potato pancakes, and even Polish style pizza. There will also be homemade desserts, a Polish beer garden, and vendors offering everything from handcrafted jewelry and pottery to books and unique Mother’s Day gifts. A silent auction will feature beautifully curated items including Polish crystal, artwork, and specialty pieces.

Families can look forward to plenty of fun, including a pierogi eating contest, children’s cultural performances, games, and interactive activities throughout the weekend. Sunday will begin with a traditional Polish Mass in honor of Constitution Day, adding a meaningful and cultural touch to the festivities.

Source: General / HOUSTON POLISH FESTIVAL

The Houston Polish Festival will take place at Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, located at 1731 Blalock Road. The event runs Friday from 4 PM to 10 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. Admission is free and open to the public, with credit cards accepted for food and silent auction purchases. Parking is also free.

If you are looking for something unique to do in Houston this weekend, this festival offers a perfect mix of culture, community, and unforgettable flavors.