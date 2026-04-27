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Legends of Laughter Hits Houston May 2 at NRG Arena

Published on April 27, 2026

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The Legends of Laughter
Source: The Legends of Laughter / Ticketmaster

Houston is getting ready to laugh out loud as the Legends of Laughter tour rolls into NRG Arena on May 2, bringing together some of the biggest names in comedy for one unforgettable night. The all star lineup promises a mix of classic humor, quick wit, and crowd pleasing moments that have made these performers household names across generations.

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Headlining the show are comedy heavyweights including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, and Don DC Curry. Each brings their own signature style to the stage, from sharp observational humor to bold, unfiltered storytelling that keeps audiences locked in from start to finish.

The Legends of Laughter tour has built a reputation for delivering high energy shows packed with nonstop jokes and veteran stage presence. Whether you grew up watching these comedians on television or have followed their stand up careers over the years, this lineup is designed to hit every generation of comedy fans in the room.

Legends of Laughter Hits Houston May 2 at NRG Arena was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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