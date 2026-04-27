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Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)

From major festivals to can’t-miss games and city vibes, here’s how to really experience Indy this summer.

Published on April 27, 2026

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  • Indianapolis hosts iconic events like the Indy 500 and Indiana Black Expo that draw crowds.
  • The city's diverse cultural offerings include live music, theater productions, and community celebrations.
  • Outdoor activities like concerts, sports games, and exploring the city's trails and canal provide summer vibes.
Indianapolis 500
Source: Tyree Jakes / other

20 Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)

From major festivals to can’t-miss games and city vibes, here’s how to really experience Indy this summer.

RELATED: Former Indy 500 Winners That Are Racing In The Indy 500

RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration

RELATED: KEM To Headline 2026 IBE Music Heritage Festival in Indianapolis

Major Events & Festivals

1. Indianapolis 500

The biggest race in the world sets the tone for summer in Indy. Whether you’re at the track or outside all weekend, it’s a citywide moment.

2. Brickyard 400 Weekend (July 24)

NASCAR takes over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another iconic race weekend.

3. Trans Am Series at IMS

For real racing fans, this is a different but exciting motorsports experience at the Speedway.

4. Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

One of the largest Black cultural events in the country with concerts, panels, and community activations across the city.

5. Indy Juneteenth

A powerful celebration of Black freedom, culture, and community.

6. Black Joy Festival

A growing event centered on connection, culture, and uplifting the Black community in Indy.

7. Madam Walker Legacy Festival

A cultural celebration anchored around the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center.

8. Lemon Drop Music Festival

One of the hottest summer turn-ups with music, drinks, and a full vibe.

9. Indiana State Fair (Aug 1–17)

Food, rides, concerts, and classic summer nostalgia all in one place.

10. Gen Con (July 30–Aug 2)

The largest tabletop gaming convention in the country brings thousands downtown.

Sports, Concerts & Live Entertainment


11. Indiana Fever Games (June 24 & 27)

Catch the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they take on teams like the Mercury and Sparks.

12. Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field

A perfect summer night downtown with baseball, food, and skyline views.

13. Mike Epps Community Concert

A hometown celebration bringing the city together through music and culture, led by Mike Epps.

14. “& Juliet” Musical at Clowes Memorial Hall

A modern, high-energy twist on a classic love story.

15. “Ragtime” at Schrott Center for the Arts

A powerful theatrical experience blending history, music, and storytelling.

City Experiences & Summer Vibes

16. Fourth of July Fireworks Downtown

Celebrate Fourth of July with a skyline full of fireworks and a packed downtown.

17. Outdoor concerts at White River State Park

Major artists all summer long in one of the city’s best outdoor venues.

18. Art & Soul Sundays at Madam Walker Legacy Center

Live music and performances like D’yshe Mansfield bring soulful energy to Sundays.

19. Indianapolis Mimosa Fest (June 27)

Day party energy meets brunch vibes in Broad Ripple.

20. Explore the Indianapolis Cultural Trail + Canal

Bike, walk, or just enjoy the city while tapping into food spots, art, and downtown energy.

Summer in Indianapolis hits different when you know where to be. From major events like the Indy 500 and Indiana Black Expo to community-driven festivals, concerts, and everyday city vibes, there’s something happening every week.

Whether you’re outside for the culture, the music, or just the experience, this is your reminder that Indy really shows up in the summer.

RELATED: Indiana Black Expo Announces 2026 Summer Celebration

Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide) was originally published on hot1009.com

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