Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)

Major Events & Festivals 1. Indianapolis 500 The biggest race in the world sets the tone for summer in Indy. Whether you’re at the track or outside all weekend, it’s a citywide moment.

2. Brickyard 400 Weekend (July 24) NASCAR takes over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another iconic race weekend.

3. Trans Am Series at IMS For real racing fans, this is a different but exciting motorsports experience at the Speedway.

4. Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration One of the largest Black cultural events in the country with concerts, panels, and community activations across the city.

5. Indy Juneteenth A powerful celebration of Black freedom, culture, and community.

6. Black Joy Festival A growing event centered on connection, culture, and uplifting the Black community in Indy.

7. Madam Walker Legacy Festival A cultural celebration anchored around the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center.

8. Lemon Drop Music Festival One of the hottest summer turn-ups with music, drinks, and a full vibe.

9. Indiana State Fair (Aug 1–17) Food, rides, concerts, and classic summer nostalgia all in one place.

10. Gen Con (July 30–Aug 2) The largest tabletop gaming convention in the country brings thousands downtown.

Sports, Concerts & Live Entertainment



11. Indiana Fever Games (June 24 & 27) Catch the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they take on teams like the Mercury and Sparks.

12. Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field A perfect summer night downtown with baseball, food, and skyline views.

13. Mike Epps Community Concert A hometown celebration bringing the city together through music and culture, led by Mike Epps.

14. “& Juliet” Musical at Clowes Memorial Hall A modern, high-energy twist on a classic love story.

15. “Ragtime” at Schrott Center for the Arts A powerful theatrical experience blending history, music, and storytelling.

City Experiences & Summer Vibes

16. Fourth of July Fireworks Downtown Celebrate Fourth of July with a skyline full of fireworks and a packed downtown.

17. Outdoor concerts at White River State Park Major artists all summer long in one of the city’s best outdoor venues.

18. Art & Soul Sundays at Madam Walker Legacy Center Live music and performances like D’yshe Mansfield bring soulful energy to Sundays.

19. Indianapolis Mimosa Fest (June 27) Day party energy meets brunch vibes in Broad Ripple.

20. Explore the Indianapolis Cultural Trail + Canal Bike, walk, or just enjoy the city while tapping into food spots, art, and downtown energy.