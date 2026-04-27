Hit Dog Hollering? : Donald Trump Reacts BIGLY To Jeffrey Epstein Mention During '60 Minutes' Interview

Al Drago / Donald Trump

Donald Trump reacted BIGLY during a 60 Minutes interview when disgraced child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s name was brought up.

Trump has been running his mouth following the MHCD shooting. He followed up on that disastrous impromptu press conference, where he used the moment to push for the ballroom vanity project with an interview with 60 Minutes, and unsurprisingly, he couldn’t keep his cool.

Donald Trump Is Very Sensitive Regarding Jeffrey Epstein

Orange Mussolini took exception when correspondent Norah O’Donnell brought up the WHCD shooter, Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto, where he mentions Jeffrey Epstein assault allegations, which is a very sensitive topic for the 79-year-old commander-in-chief.

Trump insulted O’Donnell to her face while denying being a rapist and pedophile, even though O’Donnell nor the manifesto mentioned him by name.

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“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people – horrible people,” Trump said after O’Donnell read Allen’s allegations. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

“I’m not a pedophile,” Trump added. “Excuse me, excuse me – I’m not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, [Jeffrey] Epstein or other things. But I said to myself, ‘You know, I’ll do this interview and they’ll probably’ — I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I’m not any of those things.”

Trump has not been “exonerated,” and he is yet to really speak about his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the fact that he was mentioned more times in the Epstein Files than anyone else, but that’s another story.

Social Media Is Clowning Donald Trump

As expected, social media hasn’t missed the moment to clown Trump expressing how much his association to Epstein, and people still talking about bothers him.

“An innocent person who knew they were none of those things wouldn’t be bothered by a crazy person making the claims that they were all of those things,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another social media user wrote, “This is the man everybody was praising for his ‘measured’ tone and message of unity.”

Others are praising O’Donnell for “trolling” Trump to his face, while others are calling her out for not pushing back on Trump’s lies.

“Oh, you think he was referring to you?” is masterful trolling,” one post read.

While political analyst/journalist Mehdi Hassan took the gloves off when commenting on how O’Donnell handled her sitdown with Trump.

“What’s worse? Thin-skinned Trump’s total tantrum and meltdown here, or spineless Norah O’Donnell’s inability to defend herself against Trump’s claims that she is ‘horrible’ and her ‘friends’ are more linked to Epstein than he is,” Hassan wrote on his X account.

You can see more reactions below.