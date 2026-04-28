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My Top 5 Favorite Places to Get Fries

Not just any fries either—I’m talking about that perfect crunch, that seasoning hitting just right, and that feeling when you reach in the bag and they still hot. Houston

Published on April 27, 2026

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McD Fries
Source: McDonald’s / McDonalds

If you know me, you know I take my fries serious.

Not just any fries either—I’m talking about that perfect crunch, that seasoning hitting just right, and that feeling when you reach in the bag and they still hot. Houston got options, but these right here? These my personal Top 5.

Let’s get into it.

First up, you can never go wrong with McDonald’s.
It’s just something about those fries—thin, salty, and always consistent. No matter where you at, they hit the same. That’s legendary status.

Next, Whataburger.
Now this is Texas right here. Them fries got that thicker cut, a little more potato to them, and when they fresh? Man… elite. Late night, after the club, after the gym—don’t matter. They always come through.

Chick-fil-A had to make the list.
Those waffle fries? Different. Crispy on the outside, soft inside, and they hold that sauce perfectly. You can’t talk fries without putting them in the conversation.

Frenchy’s Chicken—yeah, I said it.
Everybody talks about the chicken, but the fries deserve love too. They seasoned just right and pair perfect with that Cajun flavor. That’s real Houston right there.

And for that fifth spot, I had to keep it H-Town official…

House of Fries
If you know, you know. This spot is a Houston staple. The fries come out hot, crispy, and loaded if you want to take it there. It’s one of those places where the fries aren’t just a side—they the main event.

At the end of the day, fries might seem simple… but when they done right, they hit every time.

This list right here? Certified.

Now the real question is—what’s YOUR top 5

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