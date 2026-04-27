One Time for the City Vol. 2 Took Over NRG Arena

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

Houston showed up and showed out.

NRG Arena was packed wall-to-wall as the city came together for One Time for the City Vol. 2, a celebration of Southern hip-hop culture that felt bigger than just a concert—it felt like a moment. And as your host for the night, I had a front-row seat to every second of the energy, the pride, and the history being made on that stage.

From the jump, the vibe was undeniable. The lineup was stacked with legends who helped shape the sound of the South, including Too Short, Scarface, Z-Ro, Paul Wall, 8Ball & MJG, Slim Thug, Keke, and Devin the Dude. Each artist brought their own flavor, but the love for H-Town tied it all together.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night was Scarface hitting the stage with a live band.

That wasn’t just a performance—that was a musical experience. Hearing those classic records reimagined with live instrumentation gave the crowd something special. It was soulful, powerful, and a reminder of why he’s considered one of the greatest to ever do it. You could feel the emotion in every note and every lyric.

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As the host, being able to connect with the crowd and introduce these icons was an honor. The energy in the building never dropped—not once. From start to finish, it was a nonstop ride of hits, memories, and pure Southern pride.

Houston culture was on full display. The music, the crowd, the unity—it all came together for a night that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

If you missed it, just know—you missed something special.

Make sure you check out the photos below to relive the night and catch all the moments that made this event legendary.