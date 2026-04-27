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Allyson Felix Eyes Stunning Comeback for 2028 Olympics at 40

Allyson Felix is back and ready, her goal? Competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at age 40, turning a personal comeback into a powerful statement about chasing dreams at any stage of life.

Published on April 27, 2026

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At 40 years old, Allyson Felix is lacing up her spikes once again — not for nostalgia, but for a bold, improbable return to the sport she once ruled. The most decorated American track and field athlete in history, who retired in 2022, has announced she’s aiming for nothing less than the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Felix revealed her decision in a candid interview with TIME, framing her comeback as both personal and symbolic. For years, she said, women — especially mothers — have been told to step back from ambition at a certain age. Now, she’s challenging that narrative head-on. “Why not?” Felix said. “Let’s go after the thing. Let’s be vulnerable.”

The possibility of competing on home soil has proven irresistible. In a proposal shared with her brother and business partner, Wes Felix, she described the Los Angeles Games as a “once-in-a-lifetime homecoming” — the one opportunity powerful enough to pull her back into competition. Her inspiration also comes from elite athletes who’ve extended their careers deep into their 40s, including LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, and Tom Brady.

Still, Felix is approaching this chapter differently. She plans to begin racing again next year but will limit international travel, prioritizing time with her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, and their two children.

After attending the 2024 Paris Olympics as a spectator, Felix admitted she felt torn — inspired by the energy, yet longing for the track. Now, she’s choosing action over regret, determined to chase one more finish line.

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