Taraji P. Henson’s Quiet Ritual Fuels Powerful Broadway Debut

Taraji P. Henson isn’t relying on a glam squad for her Broadway debut — she’s relying on herself. The Oscar-nominated actress has found an unexpected sense of calm in doing her own makeup before stepping on stage in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, turning the routine into a deeply personal preshow ritual.

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While celebrating opening night, Henson shared that she takes full ownership of transforming into Bertha Holly, the nurturing matriarch she portrays. Without a traditional hair and makeup team, she uses those quiet moments backstage to mentally and emotionally step into character. “It’s literally me putting Bertha on,” she explained, describing the process as more than cosmetic — it’s a form of preparation that grounds her before the curtain rises.

Henson isn’t completely alone in her routine. She does have help securing her wig and getting into costume, but the core of her transformation remains hands-on. That independence feeds into the show’s sense of family, which extends beyond the stage. Each night, the cast — including Cedric the Entertainer — gathers for a prayer circle, reinforcing the bond that carries into their performances.

For Henson, this Broadway moment also marks a return to where it all began. Trained in theater, she says the stage feels like home, offering a level of comfort that even her extensive film and television career can’t replicate. That foundation, she notes, is what allows her to thrive in live settings — and now, it’s fueling a full-circle moment under the bright lights of Broadway.