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Top 5 Gummy Bear Brands for National Gummy Bear Day

Published on April 27, 2026

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Jolly Ranchers
Source: http://www.afrugalchick.com / http://www.afrugalchick.com

It’s National Gummy Bear Day, which means it’s time to talk about one of the most elite candy categories ever created. And yes — I take gummy bears seriously.

There’s something about a good gummy bear. It’s the chew. It’s the flavor hit. It’s that “I’ll just have a few” lie you tell yourself before the bag is gone.

And if we’re ranking the Top 5 gummy bear brands? I already know I’m stirring debate, but let’s go.

Number one has to be Haribo. I’m sorry, but the original still wears the crown. Invented in Germany and still the gold standard, Haribo just gets the texture right — that signature firm chew, those iconic fruit flavors, the nostalgia… it’s undefeated. Even recent taste tests keep putting Haribo at or near No. 1.   This is my favorite for a reason.

Right behind it? Albanese. If Haribo is the classic, Albanese is the luxury upgrade. Softer bite, huge flavor variety — 12 flavors! — and people who love Albanese LOVE Albanese. Some even put them over Haribo. I don’t… but I understand the argument.  

Third for me is Black Forest. These don’t get enough respect. The fruit flavors feel juicier, the chew is softer, and they’ve got that “I accidentally ate half the bag” quality.

Fourth goes to Trolli. People think worms first, but their gummy bears deserve conversation too. They’ve got bounce, bright flavors and just enough tang to separate themselves.

And my sleeper at five? Surf Sweets. For a cleaner ingredient gummy, these punch above their weight. Don’t sleep.

So yeah — my ranking is Haribo, Albanese, Black Forest, Trolli, Surf Sweets.

Can arguments be made? Absolutely.

But on National Gummy Bear Day, I’m riding with the bears that got me through childhood, movie theaters, gas station runs and late-night snack attacks.

And if you disagree… we can settle it over a bag of Haribo.

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