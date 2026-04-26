Listen Live
Close
National

Trump Evacuated After Gunfire Reported at Correspondents’

President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down

Published on April 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

WASHINGTON — Someone opened fire outside the ballroom Saturday night, and Secret Service evacuated President Trump, First Lady Melania, and several top lawmakers and White House officials from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Video from inside the ballroom captured several popping sounds and people being told to stay down.

NewsNation reported that President Trump, the first lady, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were seated onstage when the noises were heard and were removed within seconds. Some attendees took cover under tables.

The dinner is held at the Washington Hilton, the same location where President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

President Trump Evacuated After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

DOJ SPLC Press Conference

FBI Insiders Concerned After Investigation In NY Times Reporter Who Wrote About Kash Patel's Girlfriend

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

Hip-Hop Wired
Invest Fest 2024

Podcaster Jonathan Dupiton Arrested For Unemployment Fraud

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Social Media Tells Trick Daddy "Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up," After He Trashes Older Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

13 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

Happy National Crawfish Day! 12 Deals Around Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close