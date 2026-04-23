Michael Jordan Card Sells for Record $4.25 Million in Private Deal

A rare piece of basketball history has reset the market for sports collectibles, as an autographed 1997–98 Upper Deck Game Jersey card of Michael Jordan sold privately for $4.25 million through Goldin Auctions. The sale marks the highest price ever paid for a solo Jordan card, underscoring the enduring demand for memorabilia tied to the NBA icon.

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The card features an on-card autograph alongside a game-worn jersey swatch from the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, adding historical significance to its rarity. Graded a 6 by Professional Sports Authenticator, with a strong autograph grade of 9, the card remains one of the most coveted modern-era collectibles despite its condition.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, emphasized the importance of private sales in building elite collections, noting the company’s continued role in connecting high-end buyers and sellers. The transaction surpasses the previous solo Jordan card record of $2.928 million, set in 2024 by a one-of-one Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman card.

Part of Upper Deck’s groundbreaking 1997–98 release, the Game Jerseys insert set introduced collectors to game-worn memorabilia cards, with odds of just one pull per 2,500 packs. The Jordan version was further limited to 23 signed copies, matching his iconic jersey number.

Jordan’s presence continues to dominate the upper tier of the hobby. His memorabilia also appears on two of the three most expensive cards ever sold, including dual Logoman autograph cards featuring Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.