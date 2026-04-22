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DAILY DILEMMA: "HPD Officer Racist Rant Scandal"

DAILY DILEMMA: "HPD Officer Racist Rant Scandal"

Houston officer's racist rant video sparks outrage, leading to suspension, investigation, and calls for accountability. Community demands justice.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Source: Radio ONE / General

The community is demanding answers after a disturbing video of a Houston Police Department officer spewing anti-Black hate speech went viral. The officer, identified as Officer Ashley Gonzalez, recorded herself unleashing a vile racist rant. In the clip, which was originally sent to Fox 26, she uses deeply offensive slurs, refers to Black people as animals, and cruelly mocks the history of slavery.

The Houston Police Department recently relieved Gonzalez of her duty and opened an internal investigation. However, for many in our community, a temporary suspension simply is not enough.

During a recent “Daily Dilemma” segment on The Madd Hatta Show, listeners voiced their outrage and shared very real fears. Callers highlighted the sheer danger of an armed officer harboring this level of hatred while actively policing Black neighborhoods. One listener pointed out the painful irony of a Latina officer attacking Black people, noting that marginalized communities should stand together instead of tearing each other down.

Other callers demanded strict accountability. Listeners insisted she must be fired immediately and stripped of her law enforcement license. Many rightly pointed out that every single arrest she has ever made must now be aggressively reviewed for racial bias.

This incident highlights a harsh reality we still face regarding law enforcement and systemic prejudice. When individuals trusted with a badge show us exactly who they are, we have to believe them and demand they are removed from our streets. We will continue to watch this story closely as the investigation unfolds.

Check out The Madd Hatta Show weekdays from 2PM – 7PM for his “Daily Dilemma” on Majic 102.1.

DAILY DILEMMA: "HPD Officer Racist Rant Scandal" was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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