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Rockets Show Fight, But Lakers Seize 2-0 Advantage

The Houston Rockets head home down 0-2 after a Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, wasting a strong return from Kevin Durant amid late-game struggles.

Published on April 22, 2026

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The Houston Rockets find themselves in an early postseason hole after a 101-94 Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the series is far from decided—especially with Kevin Durant back in the lineup. Returning from a knee injury that sidelined him in Game 1, Durant provided a much-needed spark, finishing with 23 points on efficient shooting. Still, Houston’s offensive rhythm never fully clicked, as the team shot just over 40% and struggled to break the 100-point mark for the second straight game.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Rockets showed flashes of resilience, trimming a 15-point deficit to just five late in the fourth quarter. That push reflected the team’s defensive grit and ability to create momentum in spurts. However, costly turnovers—nine from Durant alone—and inconsistent perimeter shooting ultimately stalled their comeback hopes. Houston’s young core appeared poised at times but lacked the late-game execution needed to close the gap against a veteran-heavy Lakers squad.

Defensively, the Rockets had no easy answers for LeBron James, who orchestrated the offense with 28 points and near triple-double production. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart proved to be a game-changer on both ends, disrupting Houston’s flow while delivering timely scoring runs.

Despite the 0-2 series deficit, the Rockets can take away key positives—namely Durant’s return and their ability to compete late. Heading into Game 3, adjustments in ball security and shot selection will be critical. If Houston can clean up those areas and capitalize on Durant’s presence, this series could quickly shift in tone.

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