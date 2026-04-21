Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine & Key Nyata Star In Red Bull Spiral

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine & Key Nyata Spark Flames On New Red Bull Spiral

Red Bull Spiral is back for season four, with the opening episode featuring The Scythe members, Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata.

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Red Bull Spiral The Scythe

Red Bull Spiral is back for season four, and the innovative freestyle series has once more found spitters worthy of the one-take treatment. For the newest installment of Red Bull Spiral, Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, and Key Nyata all spit fire and flames in the cipher.

Red Bull Spiral The Scythe

The Scythe is the supergroup spearheaded by Denzel Curry and features the aforementioned TiaCorine, Key Nyata, Bktherula, and A$AP Ferg. While each artist within the collective has their own style and lane, they’re aware of one another’s strengths as it relates to the greater goal of The Scythe.

Red Bull Spiral The Scythe

“It’s fiery,” offered Key Nyata. “It’s like a volcano of energy, just fire all over the place. Denzel is real goofy and Tia matches his energy and Bk is off doing some crazy sh*t and I’m just kind in the eye of the storm. I’m a part of the tornado, but I’m in the eye. I’m the calmest part.”

TiaCorine added her perspective of the crew, saying, “We’re all in the room expressing our artistic ideas. We’re bouncing off each other, and they’ll be like, ‘Go in the studio.’ It’s just a bunch of chaos. It’s like a frat house in there. It’s fun.”

Red Bull Spiral The Scythe

Denzel Curry concluded with, “I mean, aside from creative, it’s just pure comedy. Everybody just in their own right is just kind of funny. Everybody’s pretty much cool. All of us get along with each other. All of us joke around with each other. We don’t take too many ideas too seriously. We like to have fun and whatnot. But when it does get down to the nitty gritty and we need to show up and we need to show out, everybody’s on point.”

Check out members of The Scythe Denzel Curry, TIaCorine, and Key Nayata on the season 4 opener for Red Bull Spiral.

Learn more here.

Photo: Red Bull 1520

Denzel Curry, TiaCorine & Key Nyata Spark Flames On New Red Bull Spiral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For "Kissing His A**"

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Kyrsten Sinema

Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Big Mama Brunch 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Mom She Means The World! Enter The Big Mama Brunch Giveaway

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

The R&B Tour
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Chris Brown and Usher Bring The R and B Tour to Houston October 9

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close