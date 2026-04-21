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Tory Lanez Files $100M Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez has filed a $100 million lawsuit against California prison officials, alleging negligence and failure to protect after he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate in a 2025 attack!

Published on April 21, 2026

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Tory Lanez is suing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for $100 million over a 2025 prison attack in which he was stabbed 16 times, according to a federal complaint filed April 14.

Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleges prison officials failed to protect the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, while he was incarcerated at a Tehachapi facility. Lanez names the department, correctional officers and the prison warden, accusing them of negligent supervision, failure to ensure his safety, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of his privacy and property rights.

The complaint centers on a May 12, 2025 incident in which Lanez was attacked by fellow inmate Santino Casio, who is serving a life sentence for violent crimes. Lanez argues officials ignored the obvious risk of housing him near an inmate with a known history of violence, particularly given his own high-profile status. The suit also questions the lack of staff presence during the attack and alleges delays in response allowed the assault to continue unchecked.

Lanez suffered multiple stab wounds to his back, torso, head and face, along with two collapsed lungs, and was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. After recovering, he was transferred to another facility in San Luis Obispo County.

Additionally, Lanez claims prison officials unlawfully seized his songbooks and legal correspondence and failed to return them. He is seeking damages for medical costs, emotional trauma, lasting injuries, and lost future earnings, along with a jury trial.

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