Drake Turns Toronto into a Melting Countdown Clock

Source: Karwai Tang/WireImage / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake is taking album promotion to a whole new level—and only he could turn ice into one of the hottest marketing moves of the year.

The Toronto superstar has the city buzzing after placing a massive ice sculpture in downtown Toronto to promote his upcoming project, ICEMAN.

The giant structure isn’t just for show—it’s hiding something major.

Inside the block of ice is the official release date for Drake’s new album. But there’s a twist: fans won’t know the date until the ice melts enough to reveal it.

No countdown app. No official announcement. Just time, temperature, and anticipation.

Fans Show Up in Real Time

After Drake teased the location online, fans quickly pulled up to see it for themselves.

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Crowds gathered around the sculpture, taking photos, recording videos, and posting guesses about when the release date will finally appear. The installation instantly turned into a viral moment across social media.

A Full “ICEMAN” Rollout

This isn’t just a one-time stunt—it’s part of a bigger theme.

Drake has been leaning into the “ICEMAN” concept with creative visuals and moments, including icy setups and unexpected city activations. The rollout feels bigger than music—it’s an experience.

Let It Melt

What makes this rollout different is the simplicity.

The reveal depends on nature. As temperatures rise and fall in Toronto, the ice slowly melts, building suspense with every passing hour.