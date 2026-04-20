Offset Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Offset is facing a federal lawsuit from music producer Chase Dalton Rose, known professionally as ChaseTheMoney, over claims that one of his songs was used without a finalized agreement.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the producer alleges that Offset included the track “Worth It” on his second solo album Set It Off without securing proper compensation terms or transferring rights. While ChaseTheMoney acknowledges collaborating with Offset and allowing him to record vocals over the beat, he claims no formal deal was ever completed. He is now seeking a full accounting of profits from the song, along with compensation he believes he is owed.

The dispute, however, goes both ways. In March 2025, Offset filed his own lawsuit against the producer, asking the court to confirm that he had already fulfilled the terms of their agreement. Offset’s legal team says the collaboration began in early 2023, when ChaseTheMoney contributed to “Worth It.” They claim a deal was reached that included a $20,000 payment and a 4% royalty split between the producer and a co-producer.

After the album’s release in October 2023, Offset alleges that a new manager for ChaseTheMoney attempted to renegotiate the deal, demanding significantly higher compensation—reportedly five times the original amount.

Offset’s lawsuit seeks to establish that the initial agreement remains valid and enforceable. Meanwhile, ChaseTheMoney’s claims challenge whether a binding deal ever existed. The case is ongoing, with both sides awaiting a court decision.