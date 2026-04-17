Ex-Alabama Football Star To Plead Guilty in $20M NFL Impersonation Scheme

Former Alabama football player Luther Davis and an accomplice plan to plead guilty to a massive $20 million bank fraud scheme.

The duo used fake IDs, wigs, and cosmetic disguises to impersonate active NFL stars and secure fraudulent loans.

Both men face severe legal consequences for this breach of trust, including a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty

A bold $20 million bank fraud scheme in Metro Atlanta has captured the attention of sports fans and local communities alike.

Former University of Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis, a member of the 2010 national championship team, plans to plead guilty to federal charges involving a massive impersonation plot. Prosecutors say Davis and his accomplice, CJ Evans, posed as high-profile NFL players to secure millions in fraudulent bank loans.

The Scheme

The duo allegedly went to extreme lengths to pull off the fraud. They used fake IDs, wigs, and cosmetic disguises to convince lenders of their false identities. By stealing the personas of active NFL stars, including Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, they manipulated financial institutions for personal gain.

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To make the scam look legitimate, Evans registered companies with names closely resembling the targeted athletes. Businesses like “MTP Global Ventures LLC” and “King Njoku Enterprises” helped paper over the fraud. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the scheme reportedly began in May 2023 and lasted until October 2024.

Atlanta attorney Joshua Schiffer, who is not representing Davis or Evans, commented on the sheer boldness of the case. “This is one of those cases that looks like it’s ripped right out of Hollywood or Atlanta,” he said.

Schiffer also explained how using recognizable initials for their companies helped the scheme fly under the radar, since “the paperwork looked like standard business filings.” Regarding the legal process, Schiffer noted, “You’re basically telling the federal government as the defendant, hey, don’t take the extra effort of having to do an indictment, we’ll waive all that.”

The shell companies used to hide the money have been dissolved. Now, both men now face the reality of the justice system. Davis and Evans will appear at the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse in Atlanta on Monday, April 27, for their plea hearing.

Both men face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. While the total amount sought in the scheme reached $20 million, authorities have not yet confirmed exactly how much money the defendants successfully obtained.

Ex-Alabama Football Star To Plead Guilty in $20M NFL Impersonation Scheme was originally published on hotspotatl.com