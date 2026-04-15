Dianna Russini Resigns From New York Times Following Mike Vrabel Controversy & Social Media Has A Lot To Say

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Sports reporter Dianna Russini’s days at The New York Times’ The Athletic are officially over after suggestive pictures of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel went public.

In what she calls a letter of resignation to her boss, executive editor Steven Ginsberg, she said she’s “come to this decision with deep sadness but with clarity about what is right for me, my family, and the work I have spent my career building.”

Russini reveals that she’s aware of the recent online “attacks” but maintains that she’s “covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published.”

She says all the social media reactions aren’t rooted in the truth, which has caused her additional stress.

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“In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” she continues. “Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

She refused to admit to an inappropriate relationship with Vrabel outright and instead says she’s stepping aside just months before her contract was set to expire because she refuses to “lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Throughout her 15-year career spanning several brands, Russini says she’s “built a body of work I am proud of,” “earned the trust” of league sources, and was “guided by the highest standards of professional conduct.”

Her resignation comes after the New York Post published photos of Vrabel and Russini spending time together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona. The photos show the two embracing in a more-than-friends way, like hugging, interlocking fingers, and hanging out on pool floaties side by side.

Both sides tried to downplay the intimate moment as just a few shots of them hanging out alone, with their respective friend groups nearby.

See social media’s reaction to Russini quitting her job in light of her photos cozying up to the Pats’ Vrabel below.