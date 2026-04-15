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NFL Prepares Replacement Officials as Labor Talks Stall

With its labor deal nearing expiration, the NFL has begun onboarding replacement referees amid stalled talks with the NFL Referees Association.

Published on April 15, 2026

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As the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association nears its May 31 expiration, the league has begun preparing contingency plans by onboarding potential replacement officials.

In a memo sent Wednesday, senior Vice President of officiating Perry Fewell informed teams that several candidates have already passed background checks and will soon undergo physical exams. Training—both virtual and in-person—is expected to begin around May 1, with further scheduling details to follow. If no agreement is reached, replacement officials could be used for offseason activities like OTAs and minicamps starting June 1.

Fewell noted that teams will be asked to evaluate these officials during the process as the league finalizes assignments for training camp and preseason games. Meanwhile, negotiations between the league and union—ongoing for nearly two years—have stalled despite recent discussions involving team owners, including Jerry Jones.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The NFL has proposed a six-year deal with average annual raises of 6.45%, with current officials earning about $385,000 per year. However, the league is also seeking structural changes, such as extending the probation period for new officials, reducing offseason downtime for training, and scaling back seniority-based playoff assignments—terms the union has resisted.

Sources say beginning the replacement process could further complicate negotiations. In anticipation, the NFL has also approved rule changes allowing its New York-based staff to assist with officiating via video if replacements are used.

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