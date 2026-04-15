Sitting Down with a Houston Legend: My Conversation with Lil Keke

Sitting down with Lil Keke was one of those moments that really reminded me why I love what I do. When I say Houston royalty, I mean that — this is a man with decades in the game, over 60 projects to his name, and a legacy rooted deep in the culture. And in this conversation on the LGND TLK podcast, I didn’t just get the artist… I got the man. We talked about everything — his early days navigating the streets on Houston’s Southside, the challenges he faced growing up, and how those experiences shaped not only his music but who he is today.

What stood out the most to me was how intentional he is about peace and longevity. Lil Keke broke down how he survived the shift from CDs to streaming, staying consistent and adapting when the industry changed completely. He talked about ownership, why he refuses to just hand over his catalog, and how moments like his anthem “Southside” helped secure his future. But beyond the business, we got personal too — conversations about life, relationships, protecting your energy, and what it really takes to keep going in an industry that’s constantly evolving. It was real, it was transparent, and honestly… it felt like a masterclass.

Moments like this remind me that legends aren’t just defined by their hits — it’s their resilience, growth, and ability to evolve. And getting to sit across from someone like Lil Keke and hear that story firsthand? Yeah… that’s special.