Listen Live
Close
News

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

King Harris, the son of T.I, was arrested in Georgia this past weekend, according to reports.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

T.I. Hosts 20th Anniversary Of Trap Muzik Dinner
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

King Harris, the son of T.I, was arrested in Georgia this past weekend, according to reports.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Harris was clocked driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone around 1 a.m. on Sunday. During the traffic stop, officers also allegedly discovered that he had a firearm in his possession.

Police say they asked Harris to step out of the vehicle, but he reportedly refused, which ultimately led to his arrest. During the incident, authorities also allegedly found a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC.

According to TMZ, Harris is facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and two traffic citations.

Despite the situation, Harris appeared to document the ordeal on social media in real time. Shortly after being pulled over, he posted a selfie wearing a Pikachu onesie with the caption, “Pikachu got pulled over. THEY NOT CATCHING THIS PIKACHU TONIGHT.”

They did in fact catch Pikachu…

After being taken into custody, Harris shared a photo of his paperwork, joking, “Welp guess you can say they caught da Pikachu with a master ball.”

He later ended things with a not-so-friendly message directed at the arresting officer, writing, “F*CK DAT POLICE. IMA F*CK YA WIFE WATCH!!!”

As the case moves forward, it remains to be seen how the charges will play out Harris following the arrest.

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Ida B. Wells

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Posts Inaccurate Ida B. Wells Photo

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired

Blasphemy 101: Donald Trump Infuriates MAGA Base After Posting Photo of Himself As Jesus & Slamming Pope Leo

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family Pack of Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Nine Wounded As Man Opens Fire At Houston Strip Mall
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close