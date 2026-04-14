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6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug For Biting His Rainbow Hair Look

6ix9ine tapped into full troll mode and turned his attention to Young Thug following his Coachella appearance.

Published on April 14, 2026

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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

6ix9ine tapped into full troll mode and turned his attention to Young Thug following his Coachella appearance.

Over the weekend, Thugger hit the stage and delivered a great set, but it wasn’t just the performance that had people talking. The Atlanta rapper rainbow-colored braids, a look that quickly went viral online.

Of course, 6ix9ine wasn’t going to let that slide.

The Brooklyn rapper took to his Instagram story and posted a photo of Thug, writing, “U NOT ME GANG. Bro thought this was tuff,” making it clear he felt like his swag was bit.

He didn’t stop there…

6ix9ine doubled down by reposting his infamous clip from a past VladTV interview where he says, “I stoled that sh*t,” pairing it with images of Young Thug to really drive the point home.

He also posted a skit of himself putting on a dress, joking that he was on his way to Coachella, seemingly referencing Thug’s iconic Jeffery album cover look.

If you know 6ix9ine, none of this is surprising. The self-proclaimed King Troll has been back outside and hasn’t let up one bit. Earlier this year, he served three months behind bars for violating federal probation before returning to social media antics.

“Fresh OUT THE FEDS $2,200,000 on the neck. GOD IS THE GREATEST. MY LORD AND SAVIOR. We did itttttt MADURO SIGNED MY JAIL HOUSE SPONGE9INE.”

At this point, it’s just another day in the never-ending world of 6ix9ine trolling.

6ix9ine Trolls Young Thug For Biting His Rainbow Hair Look was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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