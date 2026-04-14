Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Gets Probation, No Jail Time

Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore avoided jail time Tuesday after being sentenced to probation in a Washtenaw County courtroom, bringing a significant legal chapter in his post-coaching career to a close.

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

Moore, 40, appeared before Judge J. Cedric Simpson after previously entering a no contest plea to two charges: malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing. The judge sentenced Moore to 18 months of probation and ordered him to pay approximately $1,000 in fines, allowing him to avoid a potential six-month jail sentence.

The outcome marks a substantial reduction from the charges Moore initially faced. Prosecutors had previously filed three criminal counts, including a felony charge of third-degree home invasion, along with allegations of stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering. Those more serious charges were later downgraded, significantly reducing Moore’s legal exposure.

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The case stemmed from an incident involving Paige Shiver, with whom Moore was accused of having an inappropriate relationship. According to reports, Moore confronted Shiver at her apartment following the loss of his job, leading to the charges that ultimately brought him before the court.

Moore’s legal troubles came on the heels of a turbulent end to his tenure with the Michigan Wolverines football. He had been hired as the program’s head coach in January 2024 but was dismissed in December 2025 after the relationship with a staffer came to light.

Once considered a rising figure in college football coaching circles, Moore now faces the challenge of rebuilding both his professional reputation and personal life under the terms of his probation.