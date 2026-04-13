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Conversations around mental health, addiction, and recovery have steadily shifted in recent years. More public figures are choosing transparency over silence. Read on for a list of celebrities who have opened up about going to rehab inside.

In the case of Britney Spears, renewed public interest in her past has sparked more thoughtful discussions about healing under public pressure. While Spears has long been a fixture in headlines, coverage from outlets like the BBC has reframed her story to focus on autonomy, wellness, and the importance of support systems. According to a recent report from BBC News, Spears admitted herself to rehab after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Spears’ journey is part of a larger cultural shift. Addiction is increasingly understood as a health issue rather than a personal failure. Celebrities speaking openly about rehab have played a key role in that shift, offering visibility to experiences that were once hidden behind stigma.

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For many, recovery is not linear. Demi Lovato has been candid about relapse and sobriety, emphasizing in interviews with The New York Times that healing takes time. Lamar Odom has similarly shared how rehab became a turning point after his near-fatal overdose, as covered.

Actors like Jamie Lee Curtis and John Stamos offer long-term perspectives on sobriety. Curtis has maintained decades of recovery. CNN reports that Stamos has credited rehab with helping him rebuild his life. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson and Jada Pinkett Smith have used their platforms to speak honestly about addiction, trauma, and accountability, reinforcing that healing is both personal and possible.

Together, these stories reflect resilience rather than scandal. They show that choosing help is a powerful step forward, not a sign of failure.

Keep scrolling to see the celebrities who opened up about their journeys through rehabilitation.