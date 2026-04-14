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3:30AM… Too Late or Mind Your Business?

Published on April 14, 2026

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Happy African American couple talking to each other.
Source: BraunS / Getty

Listen… this one right here got the people TALKING. So boom — a guy hits me up and says he’s been with his girlfriend for two years, they’ve been living together for about six months, and lately she’s been going out more with her friends. Now he’s not tripping on that part — he actually respects it. He’s like, “Everybody needs their space.” Cool. But the issue? She’s been coming home at 3:30 in the morning… and he’s starting to feel a way about it. He asked her about it, and she basically said, “I’m with my friends, you should trust me.” And he’s like, “I do… but 3:30??”

Now when I took this to the comments, baby… y’all had OPINIONS. Some people were like, “If the club closes at 3, then 3:30 is normal — especially if you’re dropping friends off or just wrapping up the night.” Others said it’s not even about the time, it’s about communication, respect, and consistency. Like if it’s happening all the time, that’s different. And then you had the folks saying, “I’m grown, don’t give me a curfew,” while others were like, “If y’all live together, there has to be some level of understanding on both sides.” And of course… somebody said, “She don’t even like him, just stay single.”

So here’s where I’m at with it — I don’t think it’s about putting a time limit on somebody like they’re a child. But when you’re in a relationship, especially living together, there does need to be some kind of mutual respect and communication. Not control… but consideration. Because 3:30 might be normal to some, and wild to others. The real question is — are y’all on the same page? So I gotta ask you… is 3:30AM too late to be coming home when you’re in a relationship?

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