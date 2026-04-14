Smackwater Brings Real Talk to New Podcast Platform

Source: General / 979TheBox

Houston’s own social media influencer Smackwater is stepping into a new lane with the debut of his podcast “The Realest Show Online Period.”

Known for his unfiltered takes and strong connection to the culture, Smackwater is bringing that same energy to a platform designed to amplify voices and conversations rooted in Texas Southern culture. From H-Town perspectives to broader Southern influence, the show aims to highlight the people, stories and experiences that often go overlooked in mainstream media.

“The Realest Show Online Period” is more than just a podcast, it is a space for real talk. Listeners can expect honest conversations about current events, trending topics and a rotating lineup of special guests who keep it authentic and engaging. With a focus on community, culture and truth, Smackwater is building a platform that not only entertains but also represents the voice of the South in a way that feels raw, relatable and unapologetically real.

Check out Episode 1 below.