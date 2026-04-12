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Giveon Brings Black Excellence To Coachella, Duets With Kehlani

We Love To See It! Giveon Brings Black Excellence And R&B To Coachella With Full Orchestra, Duets With Kehlani

Giveon took to the Coachella stage with a full Black orchestra, ballerina and a special guest performance with Kehlani

Published on April 12, 2026

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Giveon and Kehlani perform at 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Giveon returned to the Coachella stage and kept it extra Black with a full orchestra, a ballerina moment and a smooth, R&B duet with Kehlani.

Fresh off his latest world tour and in anticipation of his Beloved: Act II album drop, Giveon took to the desert for a soulful and smooth performance. Hitting the stage in a full-length mink coat, a tailored black suit and leather gloves, the singer delivered hit after hit with live vocals. He was backed by legendary music man Adam Blackstone and the Color of Noize orchestra clothed in rich chocolate that featured Black women violinists.

One of the highlights of his performance was a stunning duet with India Bradley, the ballerina who made history as the first Black woman promoted to soloist at the famed New York City Ballet company earlier this year, where Giveon performed his track “Garden Kisses.” The pair’s chemistry as well as the beauty of the staging of their moment captured the emotion of the track perfectly.

For his mainstage moment, he also enlisted the help of legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson and treated the Coachella audience to a special duet with Kehlani. The singer performed her Grammy-award winning single “Folded” and made it a duet with Giveon adding in silky vocals that blended perfectly with her own. She also revealed that the two are working on music together. We love to see it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXB48R3Dvdb/

And, of course, no Giveon performance would be complete without “Heartbreak Anniversary.” The singer added a glass of wine to the party as he serenaded the audience one last time before ascending up a staircase into the evening. Giveon’s next project is slated for release on May 15. It will be his third studio album in just a few short years since his debut, Give or Take, released to incredible success in 2022.

We Love To See It! Giveon Brings Black Excellence And R&B To Coachella With Full Orchestra, Duets With Kehlani was originally published on bossip.com

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