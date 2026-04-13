Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Tour de Houston Brings Out Riders Of All Ages Across the City

The streets of Houston were filled with energy and excitement as cyclists from all walks of life came together for the annual Tour de Houston on

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

23086313
Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

The streets of Houston were filled with energy and excitement as cyclists from all walks of life came together for the annual Tour de Houston on Sunday.

The event, which started in downtown Houston at Avenida Plaza and Discovery Green, gave riders the opportunity to experience the city in a unique way—on two wheels. Participants had the option to choose between 10-mile, 20-mile, and 45-mile routes, making it accessible for beginners, experienced riders, and those training for longer races.

I personally took on the 45-mile ride, which kicked off early in the morning. The route took us through different parts of the city, showcasing Houston’s neighborhoods, parks, and streets in a way you don’t normally see from behind the wheel.

What stood out the most was the diversity of riders. There were seasoned cyclists pushing their limits, young riders enjoying the experience, and even participants cruising on e-bikes. It was a powerful reminder that cycling is for everyone, no matter your age or skill level.

The Tour de Houston is more than just a ride—it’s a community event that brings people together while promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Riders not only challenge themselves physically but also connect with others who share the same passion.

After completing the 45 miles, I kept the momentum going and headed straight to the gym, proving that the grind doesn’t stop when the ride ends.

From start to finish, the Tour de Houston delivered an unforgettable experience filled with motivation, community, and resilience.

Related Tags

Houston

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video for 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family Pack of Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Nine Wounded As Man Opens Fire At Houston Strip Mall
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close