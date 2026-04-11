Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 10, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She provides the critical news that impacts our daily lives while empowering us to navigate the world with confidence. From urgent battles over voting rights right here at home to major moves in Black entertainment and global politics. Here is the breakdown of the latest news you need to follow.or us. ✕ International News On the international front, President Trump is delivering a strict warning to Tehran. He recently warned Iranian leaders not to charge tolls for oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe consequences if they do. Despite these strong words, the president remains optimistic about securing a permanent peace deal, stating that Iranian leaders are starting to agree to U.S. terms. At the same time, Vice President J.D. Vance is packing his bags for Pakistan this weekend. He will lead high-stakes negotiations there while the current ceasefire holds steady. These global shifts matter, as international stability always impacts our economy at home.

Voting Rights Back stateside, a major blow to voter protection occurred in Louisiana, directly impacting our community. The state Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines to kill the Louisiana Voting Rights Act. This crucial bill was designed to block local election practices that suppress minority voters. Republican leaders claim they are waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on the state’s ongoing redistricting lawsuit before making any changes. This serves as a vital reminder that the fight to protect our voices and our votes is far from over.

Health and Family News In health and family news, the United States fertility rate has hit a record low. New data from the National Center for Health Statistics reveals a 1% drop in births for 2025, continuing a long downward trend over the last two decades. Interestingly, the teen birth rate saw an even sharper decline of 7%. Overall, fertility has dropped by a massive 23% since 2007, reflecting changing family dynamics and economic priorities across the country.