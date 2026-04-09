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Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

A Hip-Hop pioneer with a tarnished legacy has passed away.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville
Source: John Anderson / Getty

Afrika Bambaataa, the pioneering Hip-Hop DJ considered by many to be a founding father of the culture, has died. He was 68.

On Thursday (April 9), AllHipHop.com reported that Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor, died while hospitalized. The Rev. Dr. Kurtis Blow Walker, Executive Director of the Hip Hop Alliance, issued a statement acknowledging his passing.

TMZ reports that Bambaataa passed away around 3 a.m. in Philadelphia due to cancer.

Bambataa was a member of the infamous Black Spades gang in The Bronx, and would eventually create the Universal Zulu Nation, which would subsequently help spread Hip-Hop culture across the globe. Known for his deep record crates, his breakbeat selection was famed and he would becone an artists as part of the Soulsonic Force. The group’s single “Planet Rock” was one of Hip-Hop music’s earliest hits.

However. Bambaataa’s reputation took a massive hit in 2016, when he was accused by multiple men of child sex abuse dating back to the 1970’s. It was alleged that Bambaataa’s heinous predilections were common, though whispered, knowledge to people around him. The Zulu Nation dissociated itself from Bambaataa, who quickly became persona non grata in the culture as the accusations and judgments piled up.

Despite his now tumultuous legacy, there have been salutes to Bambaataa across the Internets. We must also wish peace to his alleged victims and survivors.

Chuck D’s take isn’t getting the ratio he may have expected.

https://twitter.com/MrChuckD/status/2042309609906749772

This story is developing.

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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