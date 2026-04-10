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Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In New Diss Track

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In Diss Track, "You Went Out Like A Real Crash Dummy"

Gucci Mane recently dropped a new record titled “Crash Dummy,” where he seemingly responds to the situation.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane isn’t letting the recent chatter around his name slide.

The East Atlanta rapper has been trending in the news following an alleged incident involving Pooh Shiesty that reportedly took place earlier this year.  Reports state the incident dates back to January when the Back In Blood rapper allegedly asked Gucci to pull up to a studio session.

Once there, Shiesty is accused of holding Guwop at gunpoint and demanding he sign paperwork releasing him from his contract with 1017 Records. Affiliates of the Memphis rapper also allegedly robbed Gucci of his jewelry during the encounter. 

If you know La Flare, you know he wasn’t going out sad. Instead of issuing a long statement, the 1017 CEO decided to address the controversy the way he knows best, by putting it on wax.

Gucci Mane recently dropped a new record titled “Crash Dummy,” where he seemingly responds to the situation and makes it clear Pooh Shiesty is still signed to him.

“You went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that boy you still signed to me. I’m like Birdman n*gga and this my Cash Money.”

Elsewhere on the record, Wop also suggests that the studio meetup was actually a setup.

“You know I got my bread up, I always keep my head up, I thought it was a business meeting but it was a set up. I walk in the room you can feel the pressure building, n*ggas dap me up the whole time they plotting against me.”

According to XXL, Gucci Mane is rumored to have provided a statement to the FBI regarding the alleged robbery. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Check out Gucci’s response to Pooh Shiesty on his new song, “Crash Dummy” below.

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In Diss Track, "You Went Out Like A Real Crash Dummy" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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