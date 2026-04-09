Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame

Whether it was party records, emotional hooks, or full on crossover hits, Swae had a way of making songs stick. So where is he now Let’s take a look at his rise, his biggest moments, and what...

Published on April 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Swae Lee's distinct voice and songwriting helped define an era of rap melodies in Rae Sremmurd.
  • His collaborations with artists like French Montana and Post Malone solidified his status as a solo force.
  • Swae Lee's debut solo album 'Same Difference' marks a new chapter, showcasing his personal and experimental sound.
Swae Lee
Source: Swae Lee / Swae Lee

Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame

Back in the 2010s, Swae Lee helped define an entire era of rap melodies.

As one half of Rae Sremmurd, he brought a sound that felt effortless, catchy, and different from what a lot of rap fans were used to at the time. Whether it was party records, emotional hooks, or full on crossover hits, Swae had a way of making songs stick.

So where is he now Let’s take a look at his rise, his biggest moments, and what he’s doing today.

Related Stories

Swae Lee first broke through alongside his brother Slim Jxmmi as one half of Rae Sremmurd, the duo behind hits like No Flex Zone, No Type, Throw Sum Mo, and Black Beatles.

The group quickly became one of the most recognizable acts of the mid 2010s thanks to their energy, hit making ability, and chemistry.

But even within the group, it was clear Swae Lee had a unique lane of his own.

His voice, melodies, and songwriting helped make him one of the most in demand artists for hooks and collaborations. Over the years, he built a strong solo presence through standout records and features, including Unforgettable with French Montana, Sunflower with Post Malone, and Swang and Guatemala from his Rae Sremmurd run.

Sunflower in particular became one of the biggest songs tied to his name, helping cement him as more than just one half of a duo.

Some of his biggest moments include:
Unforgettable with French Montana which showed his global appeal
Sunflower with Post Malone which became one of the biggest records of his career
Rae Sremmurd’s hit run which helped define a full era of music

While fans had been waiting years for a true solo album, Swae mostly stayed active through singles, features, and collaborations rather than stepping out with a full solo project.

Swae Lee has officially dropped his first solo album Same Difference, marking a major moment in his career.

The project gives fans a deeper look into his artistry, blending the melodic sound he is known for with more personal and experimental records.

Today, Swae Lee is no longer just being viewed as the melodic engine behind Rae Sremmurd. With Same Difference, he is stepping fully into his own spotlight and finally delivering the solo body of work fans have been waiting for.

While he never disappeared, this moment feels like a reset.

He has stayed active, stayed relevant, and continued to influence the sound of melodic rap. But now, with his debut solo album out, this next chapter is all about proving just how far his sound can go on his own.

RELATED: Where Are They Now: Dej Loaf Now After Try Me Fame

RELATED: Where Are They Now

Where Are They Now Swae Lee After Rae Sremmurd Fame was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs "Dreams And Nightmares"

Cardi B Surprises Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill, Performs "Dreams And Nightmares"

Hip-Hop Wired
A person is seen refueling a car at a petrol station

Thanks Donald Trump: As Gas Prices Continue To Skyrocket, Amazon, UPS, FedEx, & USPS Are Adding Fuel Surchages

Hip-Hop Wired

Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Nine Wounded As Man Opens Fire At Houston Strip Mall
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close