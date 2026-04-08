Where Are They Now: Dej Loaf Now After Try Me Fame
- Dej Loaf broke out in 2014 with her hit 'Try Me', becoming a rising star in hip-hop.
- After initial success, she took a more independent approach, focusing on her own artistry over chasing hits.
- Though no longer a mainstream fixture, Dej Loaf continues making music and maintaining her core fanbase.
Where Are They Now: Dej Loaf Now After Try Me Fame
Back in the mid-2010s, it felt like Dej Loaf came out of nowhere and instantly had the whole country in a chokehold.
With a sound that blended melodic rap, street storytelling, and emotional vulnerability, she carved out a lane that felt fresh, raw, and real.
So what happened? Let’s take a look at her rise, her biggest moments, and where she is today.
Dej Loaf first caught national attention in 2014 with her breakout hit “Try Me.”
The track quickly went viral thanks to its haunting beat and her laid-back, confident delivery.
The buzz was undeniable. “Try Me” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and turned her into one of the most talked-about new artists almost overnight.
Soon after, she landed a spot on the XXL Freshman list, solidifying her as one of the next big names in hip-hop.
Following her breakout, Dej Loaf built a strong run with both solo records and high-profile collaborations.
Some of her biggest moments include:
“Back Up” with Big Sean — a Detroit link-up that became a radio staple
“My Beyoncé” with Lil Durk — a fan-favorite that blended rap and R&B vibes.
She also stood out because she didn’t fit a typical mold. Her style, delivery, and image made her feel different from everyone else in the game at the time.
While many expected Dej Loaf to become a long-term mainstream fixture, her momentum slowed after her initial run. But it wasn’t because she disappeared completely.
She took a more intentional and independent approach to her career, focusing on making music on her own terms instead of chasing radio hits. The industry also shifted quickly, and newer sounds and artists began to dominate the spotlight.
Today, Dej Loaf is still making music and staying connected to her core fanbase, but she’s also been stepping back into the spotlight in a familiar lane.
She has Continued releasing music independently, Stayed active with performances and select features, and Maintained her authenticity rather than chasing trends.
More recently, she’s reunited musically with Jacquees, bringing back the same energy that fans loved during their earlier run. The two have been teasing and dropping new music together, reminding people why their chemistry worked so well in the first place.
With that momentum building, fans are starting to wonder if a bigger joint project or full rollout could be on the way.
While she may not dominate mainstream charts like she once did, her influence is still felt, especially in today’s wave of melodic rap.
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Where Are They Now: Dej Loaf Now After Try Me Fame was originally published on hot1009.com