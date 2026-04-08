Steps to starting a brand: Simplified guide

The workplace is broken. If you think that, you’re not alone. Only 15% of the global workforce considered themselves engaged with their work. They either hate their boss, hate their work, or both. So it’s only natural that many people desire to strike out on their own and be their own boss. You may have thought the same thing yourself. But before you start your business, you have to understand business branding. It’s essential to have brand consistency when building and running your business. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Before starting a brand, you need to know your business’s purpose and vision, your target audience, and your competition. Your brand identity is based on all this information.

When you start a business, you are probably thinking about finances, a website, and all that. However, one priority for small business owners or solopreneurs should be their brand.

There are so many moving pieces to a business brand, and a new business owner might not be aware of all of them. It’s essential to inform yourself and simplify the process so you don’t get overwhelmed and give up halfway.

That would be a problem because a great brand induces customers to trust it over its competitors and thus improves profitability. Our branding strategies below will assist.

What Is Your Purpose and Vision?

Every successful brand begins with a clear purpose. Ask yourself why your brand exists and what problem it solves. Your vision and mission statements should reflect where you want your brand to go in the future.

It will take a bit of time to craft this purpose and vision, but that’s exactly it. Once you have your purpose and vision, nothing can divert you from your business goals.

Who Is Your Target Audience?

Understanding your target audience is essential. Who are you trying to reach? What are their needs, preferences, and challenges?

The more specific you can be, the easier it will be for you to create a brand. For example, a business that targets tweens is going to have a very different brand identity from one that targets seniors.

Who Is Your Competition?

Your competition has already done the work for you. They have already chosen to go in a certain direction. Look for gaps in the market based on their feedback.

This research helps you identify opportunities to differentiate your brand. Instead of copying others, focus on what makes your brand unique and how you can offer something different.

What Is Your Brand Identity?

Your brand identity is how your business presents itself to the world. This includes your:

Name

Logo

Colors

Typography

Overall visual style

The most important thing is consistency. You don’t want to use some brand colors when you are emailing customers, vs when you are on the streets chatting with potential leads.

Tools like the logo generator from Adobe Express can assist you in creating all of the brand identity pieces that you would need to begin marketing to customers. Use these accessible design tools to get started right away.

Starting a Brand Isn’t Easy

When you are starting a brand, it can seem overwhelming to think about all of the branding strategies you have to learn. However, with accessible design tools online, you will be able to create all the pieces easily and quickly.

Use our brand launch tips above and keep reading through our website for more on this, so you can be well on your way to a successful business startup.

With the right foundation and ongoing effort, your brand can grow into something meaningful and impactful over time.