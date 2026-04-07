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Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye Was Banned From UK

Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye Banned From Entering The United Kingdom

Published on April 7, 2026

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  • Wireless Festival cancelled due to UK denying entry to controversial rapper Ye over his antisemitic remarks.
  • Festival organizers claimed no concerns were raised during booking, drawing criticism for lack of due diligence.
  • Ye offered to meet with UK Jewish community, acknowledging words alone are not enough to address the issue.

London’s Wireless Festival has been called off after their headliner, Ye, was blocked from entering the U.K.

Andre x Drake x Kanye West
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/ Cole Burston/Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Following days of controversy over its choice to have the artist formerly known as Kanye West headline all three days, the music festival has been completely scrapped. This decision comes following the United Kingdom denying the rapper entry into the country due to his antisemitic hate speech over the years.

“The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom,” a statement from the festival reads, per Variety. “As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

The fest went on to say that “multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.”

The statement continued, “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

In response to the cancellation of Wireless Festival, a spokesman for Campaign Against Antisemitism said:

“With no headliner and multiple sponsors dropping out, Wireless has had to cancel the festival. “How did it come to this? Apparently ‘no concerns were highlighted’ about Kanye West at the time of the booking. Who were they consulting? A wall? That’s what happens when the only stakeholders you speak to are those who stand to make a profit.”

The group concluded,

“It’s nice that now Wireless is saying ‘Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent’ when just a few hours ago the festival promoter was saying we all need to forgive Kanye for declaring himself a full-blown Nazi only recently.”

The organization said earlier that the government made the “right decision” by stopping Ye from coming to the U.K.

On Tuesday, prior to the event’s cancelation, Ye said in an update to his Wall Street Journal letter that he “would be grateful” to meet members of the Jewish community in the U.K. He added that he had been following the conversation surrounding his Wireless appearance and wanted “to address it directly.”

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music,” the updated statement reads. “I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen.”

“I know words aren’t enough—I’ll have to show change through my actions,” he concluded. “If you’re open, I’m here.”

Wireless Festival Canceled After Kanye Banned From Entering The United Kingdom was originally published on bossip.com

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