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National Beer Day: What Your Beer of Choice Says About You

Published on April 7, 2026

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Tapping equipment for dispensing beer and sodas
Source: Roman Bjuty / Getty

It’s National Beer Day, and even if you’re not the biggest beer drinker (I’m right there with you), your choice still says a lot about you. Whether you’re grabbing something light, bold, or straight-up strong, beer has personality — and so do you. So let’s break it down real quick.

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If you’re reaching for a Corona, you’re giving vacation energy. You like a good time, probably love a margarita too, and you’re here for the vibes more than anything. Toss a lime in there and you’re instantly on a beach in your mind. Now if you’re an IPA drinker, yeah… you’ve got taste. You’re a little more refined, you enjoy the experience, and you’re not just drinking to drink — you’re choosing your beer. A Bud Light (or any light beer) person? You’re easygoing, social, and probably the one who can keep the party going all night without overdoing it. If you’re ordering a Stout like Guinness, you’re giving grown and intentional — you appreciate depth, flavor, and you probably have a go-to bar where everybody knows you. And if you’re grabbing a Modelo, you’re outside for real. You like energy, you like the function, and you’re probably pairing it with some good food and good company every time.

National Cocktail Day: What Your Drink Says About You

At the end of the day, beer is about the vibe. Whether you’re sipping something light or going full flavor, it’s less about what you drink and more about how you show up. Just know — your beer choice is telling a story… and we’re all listening. Bennett Knows.

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