National Cocktail Day: What Your Drink Says About You

Source: CKO Digital / General

It’s National Cocktail Day, so you already know the vibes — whether you’re stepping out or pouring one up at home, your drink of choice is saying a lot about you. Don’t act surprised either… because it absolutely does. From classy to chaotic (no judgment), cocktails lowkey tell your whole story before you even open your mouth. So let’s get into a few fan favorites and what they might be saying about you.

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If you’re ordering a Margarita, you’re here for a good time and you probably planned the vibe before you even left the house — fun, social, maybe a little loud (in a good way). A Mojito drinker? You like things fresh, clean, and aesthetic… you’re probably the one picking the brunch spot too. If your go-to is an Old Fashioned, you got taste — real taste. You’re giving grown, intentional, and maybe a little “don’t play with me.” Now if you’re ordering an Espresso Martini, yeah… you’re outside outside. You came to have a night, not just a drink, and sleep is not on the agenda. And if you’re rocking with a Long Island Iced Tea, let’s be real — you didn’t come to play at all. You came to get straight to the point and we respect it… but also, we’re watching you!

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At the end of the day, cocktails are all about the experience. Whether you’re keeping it cute with one drink or outside making memories you might not fully remember tomorrow, it’s all part of the vibe. Just know — whatever you’re sipping on tonight, it’s definitely saying something about you… and honestly, we love that for you.