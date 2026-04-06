Source: imageBROKER/Addictive Stock / Getty 10 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Grilled Cheese April 12 is all about one of the most simple yet iconic comfort foods ever — the grilled cheese sandwich. Crispy, buttery bread with perfectly melted cheese in the middle? It doesn’t get much better than that. But there’s more to this classic than you might think. Here are 10 fun facts about National Grilled Cheese Day that might surprise you.

Grilled cheese sandwiches became popular in the United States during the 1920s when sliced bread and processed cheese became widely available and affordable.

2. It wasn’t always called “grilled cheese” Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Originally, it was known as a “cheese dream” or “melted cheese sandwich” before the name “grilled cheese” stuck in the 1960s.

3. The Great Depression made it a staple During the Great Depression, grilled cheese became a go-to meal because it was cheap, filling, and easy to make with limited ingredients.

4. It’s closely tied to tomato soup The classic combo of grilled cheese and tomato soup became popular in school cafeterias thanks to nutrition guidelines that paired dairy with vegetables.

5. It’s one of the most ordered sandwiches in America Grilled cheese consistently ranks as one of the most popular sandwiches across the country.

6. Americans eat millions every year It’s estimated that Americans eat over 2 billion grilled cheese sandwiches annually.

7. There’s a grilled cheese championship Yes, it’s real. Events like the Grilled Cheese Invitational bring chefs together to compete with creative and over-the-top versions of the classic sandwich.

8. You can make it gourmet While the classic uses American cheese, modern versions include everything from brie and gouda to bacon, avocado, and even lobster.

9. Butter vs. mayo is a real debate Some people swear by butter for that crispy golden crust, while others use mayonnaise for an extra rich, evenly browned finish.