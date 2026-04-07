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Shaq Calls Sphere Debut One of His Most Nerve-Racking Moments

Even legends get nervous. Shaquille O'Neal — aka DJ Diesel — says stepping into the Las Vegas Sphere had him feeling like it was Game 7. Shaq delivered a performance the crowd won’t forget.

Published on April 7, 2026

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DJ Diesel — better known to the world as Shaquille O’Neal — has faced pressure on the biggest stages imaginable. From Finals showdowns to Game 7 battles, he’s built a career on thriving when the lights shine brightest. But even legends have moments that shake them.

BRAZIL-MUSIC-LOLLAPALOOZA
Source: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / Getty

Stepping into the Las Vegas Sphere for the first time, Shaq found himself in unfamiliar territory — not because of the crowd, but because of the energy. The massive, immersive venue hit different. The visuals wrapped around him. The sound pulsed through his chest. And for once, the man known for dominance admitted something rare: he was nervous.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life,” he shared, “but this felt like a Game 7.”

For a performer who’s been rocking stages since 2014, DJ Diesel has turned into more than just a side project — it’s become a second identity. From packed clubs to festival crowds across Las Vegas, he’s built a reputation for high-energy, bass-heavy sets that shake the room. But the Sphere wasn’t just another gig — it was a milestone.

Still, when the moment came, Shaq did what he’s always done. He showed up.

The nerves didn’t stop the music. The pressure didn’t break the performance. Instead, it fueled it. As the bass dropped and the crowd erupted, DJ Diesel proved that even when the stage feels like a Game 7, greatness finds a way to rise.

And just like that — another dream checked off the list.

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