UCLA Dominates South Carolina for Championship Glory

The UCLA Bruins women’s basketball completed a historic run through the 2026 NCAA Tournament, capping it off with a dominant 79–51 victory over South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball in the national championship. The win marked a defining moment for UCLA, as the program secured one of the most impressive titles in recent women’s college basketball history.

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From the opening tip, UCLA set the tone with relentless defense and efficient scoring. The Bruins disrupted South Carolina’s rhythm early, forcing turnovers and converting them into fast-break points. By halftime, UCLA had already built a comfortable lead, showcasing their depth and composure on the biggest stage.

The second half only reinforced UCLA’s dominance. Their ability to control the paint, knock down perimeter shots, and maintain defensive intensity proved too much for South Carolina to overcome. While the Gamecocks entered the game as one of the tournament’s most physical and disciplined teams, they struggled to find answers against UCLA’s balanced attack.

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Throughout the tournament, UCLA consistently proved why they were a top contender. From early-round blowouts to tough matchups in the Elite Eight and Final Four, the Bruins displayed resilience, chemistry, and star power. Their semifinal victory over Texas Longhorns women’s basketball further cemented their status as the team to beat heading into the championship.

This title run not only highlights UCLA’s elite talent but also signals a shift in the landscape of women’s college basketball. Programs like South Carolina and UConn have long dominated the sport, but UCLA’s breakthrough performance shows a new powerhouse has arrived.

In the end, the Bruins didn’t just win a championship—they made a statement. With a commanding performance in the final and a nearly flawless tournament run, UCLA has firmly established itself at the top of women’s college basketball.