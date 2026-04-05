Donald Trump Threatens To Commit War Crimes In Unhinged, Profanity-Laced Easter Post

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Not even on the holiest day of the year can Donald Trump exercise chill.

On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump’s Truth Social fingers were very active to the point that his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, should have been on hand to snatch his phone from his hands.

Orange Mussolini left social media bewildered and scratching their heads after leaving a profanity-laced message on the Christian holiday, threatening complete destruction of the civilization’s infrastructure, which is a war crime, all while praising Allah.

Trump’s latest post comes as he has failed to make Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz that Tehran has closed to U.S.-aligned ships in response to the Israel/U.S. strikes.

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“Open the F—– Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump ridiculously wrote on his trash social media platform.

Social media immediately pounced on the unhinged post.

“Y’all will never convince me this is normal,” wrote former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill.

Political commentator Roti Khol Deyo wrote, “He has gone absolutely bonkers.”

“Insane. I just can’t believe this is real life. He is an insane person. The fact that hasn’t been the #1 story in every news media outlet (and in fact, they have just completely covered up his cognitive decline and mental illness) is one of the greatest media failures of our time,” another post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Trump’s deranged Easter message totally knocks the wind out of the news of the missing fighter pilot being found, after Iran, which, according to Trump, had no means of shooting a plane, let alone a jet, out of the sky, downed an F-15.

You can see more reactions below.