Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — ‘Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free’

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ari Fletcher has made the cut.

The influencer and beauty entrepreneur recently showed off a dramatic big chop on social media, stepping away from the long, full hair she is usually known for. Her cut was not a trim nor just a little update. Ari cut off most of her hair and let the new shape speak for itself.

“Ain’t no feeling like being free,” she wrote on her Instagram caption debuting the new look.

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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As most of us do when we switch up our hair, Ari shared a few pics to flex her new style. In one set of pictures, she wears a fitted black look with oversized white sunglasses, diamond studs, and a bright chain necklace. Her new hair is front and center, cropped close in soft curls with laid edges.

In another shot, she poses with huge bouquets of red and pink roses, making her cut editorial. Ari is very much still giving that girl – all about beauty, glam, and main character energy.

Ari Fletcher’s Fans Are All In For Her Big Chop, ‘Hearting’ Her New Look

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Her comment section made it clear the girls are here for it. One person wrote, “Ayyye the big chop,” while another said, “I loveee short hair on you.” Others called Ari “a different kinda pretty,” said one fan, even joked, “Okkk Betty Boop.”

With the new style, Ari joins a list of it girl celebrities, influencers, and entertainers rocking the short cut. Keke Palmer is currently rocking the hair, as is Justine Skye. Teyana Taylor has basically made her name synonymous with short curls, and icons like Toni Braxton and Halle Berry have historically made short hair sexy.

We love the look because it comes with attitude, style, and confidence.

“I never understood why people cut it all off, but now I see. Free,” says Ari.

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The post Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — ‘Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free’ appeared first on MadameNoire.

Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — ‘Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free’ was originally published on madamenoire.com