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10 Facts You Didn’t Know About National Beer Day

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About National Beer Day

Every year on April 7, beer lovers across the country raise a glass for National Beer Day. But beyond the drinks and good vibes, there’s a lot of history behind it.

Published on April 2, 2026

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10 Facts You Didn’t Know About National Beer Day

Every year on April 7, beer lovers across the country raise a glass for National Beer Day. But beyond the drinks and good vibes, there’s a lot of history behind it.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know.

1. It Celebrates the End of Prohibition (Sort Of)

National Beer Day marks the day in 1933 when the Cullen Harrison Act went into effect, allowing people to legally buy beer again after years of Prohibition.

2. It Was Signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the law, famously saying, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”

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The law only allowed beer with up to 3.2 percent alcohol by weight, but it was still a huge step forward.

4. Millions Celebrated Immediately

On April 7, 1933, Americans lined up outside breweries before midnight just to be among the first to legally buy beer again.

5. The Day Was Revived in 2009

National Beer Day as we celebrate it today was actually started by a beer enthusiast named Justin Smith in 2009.

6. It’s Followed by “New Beer’s Eve”

April 6 is known as New Beer’s Eve, when people celebrate the night before beer became legal again.

7. Beer Is One of the Oldest Drinks Ever

Beer dates back over 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest prepared beverages in human history.

8. The U.S. Has Thousands of Breweries

Today, the United States is home to over 9,000 breweries, from major brands to small craft operations.

9. Different Beers, Different Styles

From IPAs to stouts to lagers, beer comes in hundreds of styles, each with its own brewing process and flavor profile.

10. It’s More Than Just a Drink, It’s Culture

Beer has played a role in community building, celebrations, and even economic development across cities nationwide.

National Beer Day is more than just an excuse to grab a cold one, it’s a reminder of history, and how something as simple as a drink can bring people together.

RELATED: 7 Fun Facts You Didn’t Know About Pencils

10 Facts You Didn’t Know About National Beer Day was originally published on hot1009.com

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