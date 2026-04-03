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How to Make the Best Colored Eggs to Easter

The foundation of great Easter eggs starts with properly prepared eggs. Use large white eggs for the most vibrant colors

Published on April 3, 2026

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Easter Eggs
Source: AFP / Getty

As Easter approaches, families everywhere are bringing out the dye kits, boiling eggs, and getting creative. Coloring Easter eggs is more than just a tradition—it’s a chance to create memories, show off your creativity, and add a personal touch to your holiday celebration.

If you want your eggs to stand out this year, here’s how to make the best, brightest, and most beautiful Easter eggs.

Start with the Perfect Eggs

The foundation of great Easter eggs starts with properly prepared eggs. Use large white eggs for the most vibrant colors. Gently place them in a pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn off the heat, cover, and let them sit for about 10–12 minutes. Afterward, transfer them to cold water to stop the cooking process.

Use Vinegar for Brighter Colors

One of the simplest tricks to getting bold, rich colors is adding a splash of white vinegar to your dye. The vinegar helps the dye stick better to the eggshell, making the colors pop.

Get Creative with Colors

Don’t just stick to the basic color tablets—mix colors to create unique shades. Combine blue and red for purple, or yellow and blue for green. Let your eggs sit longer in the dye for deeper tones, or dip them quickly for pastel shades.

Try Natural Dyes

For a more organic look, use ingredients from your kitchen:

  • Red cabbage for blue
  • Turmeric for yellow
  • Beets for pink
    Boil these ingredients in water, strain, and use the liquid as your dye. It’s a fun, eco-friendly twist that gives your eggs a soft, earthy look.

Add Designs and Patterns

Take your eggs to the next level with creative designs:

  • Wrap rubber bands around eggs before dyeing for striped effects
  • Use stickers or tape to create shapes
  • Draw on eggs with a white crayon before dyeing to reveal hidden designs

Make Them Shine

Once your eggs are dry, rub them with a small amount of vegetable oil. This gives them a glossy, polished finish that really makes the colors stand out.

Turn It Into a Tradition

Egg decorating isn’t just about the final product—it’s about the experience. Gather family and friends, play music, and make it a fun event everyone looks forward to each year.

This Easter, skip the plain colors and go all out. With a little creativity and these simple tips, your eggs will be the highlight of the holiday tab

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