Ravyn Lenae, an up-and-coming R&B artist, is set to perform at the NCAA Final Four music festival in Indianapolis.

Her performance represents the next wave of R&B getting national attention on big stages, blending alternative R&B, neo-soul, and pop.

This is a major moment for Lenae, as she transitions from an underground favorite to a mainstream star with her hit song 'Love Me Not'.

Source: Ravyn Lenae / Ravyn Lenae

Ravyn Lenae Brings R&B Vibes to Final Four Weekend in Indy

Indianapolis is about to be the center of the sports world, but this weekend, it is also becoming a major music destination. One of R&B’s rising stars is stepping into the spotlight.

Chicago native Ravyn Lenae is set to perform during the NCAA Final Four weekend as part of the March Madness Music Festival, bringing her smooth vocals and alternative R&B sound to downtown Indy.

A Major Moment on a National Stage

The free three day festival runs April 3 through April 5 at American Legion Mall and features some of the biggest names in music. Ravyn Lenae will take the stage during the Coca Cola LIVE lineup on Saturday, performing alongside artists like BRELAND and Russell Dickerson.

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This is a huge moment for her. She will be performing in front of thousands during one of the biggest weekends in sports, showing just how far she has come.

From Underground Favorite to Mainstream Star

If you have been tapped into R&B, Ravyn Lenae has been on the radar. Now she is stepping into a bigger spotlight.

She built her name through early projects and collaborations before breaking through with her album Birds Eye. Her hit Love Me Not helped introduce her to a wider audience and pushed her further into the mainstream.

Her sound blends alternative R&B, neo soul, and a touch of pop, making her one of the most versatile voices in the new generation.

Final Four weekend is not just about basketball anymore. It is about culture, music, and the full experience.

With major artists performing throughout the weekend, Ravyn Lenae represents the next wave of R&B getting national attention on big stages like this.

For Indianapolis, this is a chance to experience a rising artist in real time and tap into a moment that connects music and sports on a national level.

If you plan on pulling up to her set, expect smooth vocals, chill energy, and a performance that pulls you in without trying too hard.

It is the perfect balance to the high energy atmosphere of Final Four weekend.

Ravyn Lenae performing in Indianapolis this weekend is bigger than just a concert. It is a reflection of where R&B is headed.

She is part of a new generation redefining the sound, and now she is bringing it to one of the biggest stages in the country.

If you are outside this weekend, this is one set you do not want to miss.

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Ravyn Lenae Brings R&B Vibes to Final Four Weekend in Indy was originally published on hot1009.com